Ethereum Yield Market Capitalization Hits $658,899.83 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.59 or 0.00013053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $658,899.83 and $15,787.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00089997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $551.57 or 0.01092679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00071422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00113730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00063322 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

