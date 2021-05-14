Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ETON stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.25. 441,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,977. The company has a market cap of $201.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETON shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $10,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,982,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,874,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Earnings History for Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit