Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ETON stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.25. 441,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,977. The company has a market cap of $201.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETON shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $10,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,982,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,874,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

