Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $987.91

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 987.91 ($12.91) and traded as high as GBX 994.12 ($12.99). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 977 ($12.76), with a volume of 109,982 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 973.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 988.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96.

About Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

