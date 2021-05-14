Evercore ISI Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $455.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.00.

Deere & Company stock opened at $378.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.82. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $118.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,506,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

