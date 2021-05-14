Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EVOK opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Earnings History for Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit