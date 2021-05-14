Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EVOK opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.