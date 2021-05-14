Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EVTCY. Citigroup lowered shares of Evotec from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

EVTCY opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. Evotec has a 52-week low of $48.75 and a 52-week high of $90.14. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

