Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $93.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,668 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,957 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EXAS. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

