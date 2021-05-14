Exane Derivatives Buys Shares of 2,199 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 409.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $44,524. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

