Exane Derivatives Has $53,000 Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in V.F. were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 198.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $84.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average of $82.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of -646.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

