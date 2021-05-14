Exane Derivatives Increases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6,850.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.23.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $265.71 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.67 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.47. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

