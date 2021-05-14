Exane Derivatives Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $32,000.
In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $69.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.29. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $83.41.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Roblox Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.