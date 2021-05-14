Exane Derivatives Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $69.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.29. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $83.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

