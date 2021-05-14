Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 1,141 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,816,831 shares of company stock valued at $120,962,211. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

