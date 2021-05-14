Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$44.00 at National Bankshares

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EIF. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.45.

Exchange Income stock traded up C$0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$39.38. 203,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 50.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.99. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$20.13 and a 12 month high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.9000001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

