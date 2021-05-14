Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th.

EXEL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,988. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $439,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,321.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $1,437,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 533,752 shares of company stock worth $12,557,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

