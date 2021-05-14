Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Exelixis accounts for about 3.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,948,000 after buying an additional 761,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,001,000 after buying an additional 3,947,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after buying an additional 1,894,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,911,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 30.2% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 2,460,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after buying an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 20,770 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $518,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,752 shares of company stock worth $10,019,182 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,620. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

