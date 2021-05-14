Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exicure had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 127.52%.

Shares of XCUR stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. Exicure has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.21.

XCUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

