Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 494.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after buying an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $106,210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after purchasing an additional 373,426 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 382.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 207,866 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 164,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after purchasing an additional 145,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $167.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.41.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

