Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Extendicare stock opened at C$7.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$5.00 and a 12 month high of C$7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$687.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.76.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$307.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXE. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.63.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

