EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Get EZCORP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $371.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.48.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. EZCORP’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.