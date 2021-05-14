F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stake Lifted by FAI Wealth Management

FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 390,764 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the period. F.N.B. accounts for approximately 4.3% of FAI Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. FAI Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of F.N.B. worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNB. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,133,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 119,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 20.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

