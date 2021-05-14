Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Cut by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 8.9% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Facebook were worth $78,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $7.93 on Friday, hitting $313.19. 482,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,531,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.60 and a 200 day moving average of $279.66. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $888.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

