FAI Wealth Management Acquires 1,639 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 3.0% of FAI Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in AT&T by 209.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,529 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

