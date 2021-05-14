FAI Wealth Management Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 1.5% of FAI Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $122.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.26. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $97.15 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

