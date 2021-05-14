Falcon Minerals Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 479,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.