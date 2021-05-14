Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Farfetch alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,542,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,533. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.