FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Cut to C at TheStreet

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FARO. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $97.88. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.17.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,599,000 after purchasing an additional 377,408 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 446,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,009 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 259,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 30,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

