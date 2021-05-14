FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Cut to C at TheStreet

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FARO. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.
Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $97.88. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.17.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,599,000 after purchasing an additional 377,408 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 446,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,009 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 259,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 30,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
