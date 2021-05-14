Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FURCF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of FURCF stock opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. Faurecia S.E. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

