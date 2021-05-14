Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Lowered to “Sell” at G.Research

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was downgraded by analysts at G.Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Ferro’s FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ferro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64. Ferro has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -360.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferro will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ferro by 13.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ferro by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 774,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 460,174 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the first quarter valued at $1,433,000.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

