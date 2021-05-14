Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 38,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 566,975 shares.The stock last traded at $21.59 and had previously closed at $21.78.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ferro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ferro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Ferro by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ferro by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ferro by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Ferro Company Profile (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

