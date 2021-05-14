FFT Wealth Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.1% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.11. 190,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,344. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.28. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.93 and a 12 month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

