Financial Comparison: Sasol (NYSE:SSL) versus Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Callon Petroleum and Sasol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 3 6 2 0 1.91 Sasol 1 1 2 0 2.25

Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $21.27, suggesting a potential downside of 37.38%. Sasol has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.13%. Given Sasol’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sasol is more favorable than Callon Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum -219.88% 5.38% 2.07% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Sasol’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $671.57 million 2.34 $67.93 million $7.60 4.47 Sasol $10.61 billion 0.98 -$5.87 billion $0.82 20.11

Callon Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sasol. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sasol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 3.66, indicating that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Sasol on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The company also markets and sells liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ketones, alcohols, acrylates, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, phenolics, ammonium nitrate base products, and sulphur derivatives, as well mining reagents for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

