Financial Review: Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) & Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) and Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Chorus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumen Technologies 6.05% 12.10% 2.55% Chorus N/A N/A N/A

78.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lumen Technologies and Chorus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumen Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Chorus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $12.70, indicating a potential downside of 11.93%. Given Lumen Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lumen Technologies is more favorable than Chorus.

Risk and Volatility

Lumen Technologies has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chorus has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Chorus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumen Technologies $22.40 billion 0.71 -$5.27 billion $1.32 10.92 Chorus $610.79 million 3.34 $33.12 million N/A N/A

Chorus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lumen Technologies.

Dividends

Lumen Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Chorus pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lumen Technologies pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Lumen Technologies beats Chorus on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc., a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer. It offers IP and data services, including VPN data network, Ethernet, internet protocol (IP), and content delivery services. The company also offers transport and infrastructure services comprising high bandwidth optical networks; unlit optical fiber networks, and related professional and management services; private line services, a direct circuit or channel specifically dedicated for connecting two or more organizational sites; colocation and data center services; and consulting services, which include network management, installation and maintenance of data equipment, and building of proprietary fiber-optic broadband networks for government and business customers. In addition, the company provides voice and collaboration services, including primary rate interface service, local inbound service, switched one-plus, toll free, long distance, and international services; and voice over internet protocol services. Further, it offers IT and managed service that include network, hosting, public and private cloud, and other IT services, as well as intuitive management tools. Additionally, the company is involved in leasing and subleasing of space. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.5 million broadband subscribers. The company was formerly knowen as CenturyLink, Inc. and changed its name to Lumen Technologies, Inc. in September 2020. Lumen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.