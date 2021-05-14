Financial Review: Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) versus Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sabre and Health Catalyst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 0 3 1 0 2.25 Health Catalyst 0 0 12 1 3.08

Sabre currently has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.36%. Health Catalyst has a consensus target price of $48.27, indicating a potential upside of 0.43%. Given Sabre’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sabre and Health Catalyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $3.97 billion 0.99 $158.59 million $0.83 14.86 Health Catalyst $154.94 million 13.81 -$60.10 million ($1.42) -33.85

Sabre has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Sabre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sabre shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Health Catalyst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -48.78% -105.75% -11.47% Health Catalyst -48.17% -25.57% -14.56%

Volatility and Risk

Sabre has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sabre beats Health Catalyst on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment also provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

