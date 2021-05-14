FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) CEO Sells $3,009,000.00 in Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,430,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FEYE opened at $19.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the third quarter worth approximately $791,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in FireEye by 6.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,401 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in FireEye by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

