First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Position Increased by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 458.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.97. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,244. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.02. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.71 and a 1-year high of $60.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.