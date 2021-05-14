Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. RV Capital GmbH raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 14.4% in the first quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 301,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,269,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 19.7% in the first quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 260,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,597,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 39.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.95.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $222.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.47. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $172.19 and a one year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

