Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.07.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $333.06 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.26 and a 12-month high of $354.60. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.08.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.