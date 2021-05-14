Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of SPIP opened at $30.94 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78.

