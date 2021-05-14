Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 116,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Oblong at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Oblong during the fourth quarter worth about $17,990,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oblong during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oblong in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBLG opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. Oblong Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter. Oblong had a negative net margin of 84.63% and a negative return on equity of 78.87%.

OBLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Oblong in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bradley Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

