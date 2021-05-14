Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 128 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after buying an additional 624,137 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,250,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $215.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

