Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Biogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Biogen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $281.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.02. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.