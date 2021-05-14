Flamingo (FLM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.15 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Flamingo has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $135.82 million and approximately $38.15 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00086627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.48 or 0.00616298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.08 or 0.00235780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.10 or 0.01112133 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.54 or 0.01190879 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.