Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 86.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 877,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,191,000 after buying an additional 406,867 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $5,863,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,047. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

