Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Lowers Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,365 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,126,476 shares of company stock worth $74,570,929. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $41.95. 445,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,718,965. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.28 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

