Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Purchases 5,546 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 359,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,085,090. The firm has a market cap of $193.16 billion, a PE ratio of 125.41, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

