Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Reduces Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of People’s United Financial worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

In related news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $418,825.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 226,390 shares of company stock worth $4,103,530 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.18. 117,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,755. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

