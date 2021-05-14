Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 2,752 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.4% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.72. 320,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,842,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $199.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

