Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 931 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,836 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Intel by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 409,797 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,416,000 after acquiring an additional 58,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $55.11. 458,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,669,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

