FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) CEO Sells $10,418,621.85 in Stock

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) CEO James J. Cannon sold 176,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $10,418,621.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth $9,047,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 56,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.