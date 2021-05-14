FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) CEO Sells $10,418,621.85 in Stock

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) CEO James J. Cannon sold 176,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $10,418,621.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth $9,047,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 56,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit