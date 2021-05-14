Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FND. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.95.

NYSE FND opened at $100.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.83. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $116.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

